Liverpool eye Lemar alternative, target valued at staggering £100m

Liverpool reportedly set to look at other options away from Lemar

Bailey emerges as reported target, but claimed Leverkusen want £100m

Jamaica U23 star arguably doesn’t fill void that needs to be addressed

Leon Bailey is having quite the season for Bayer Leverkusen, and reports claim that Liverpool have been alerted to his form and are now keen.

The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season, but aside from the numbers, he has proven to be a top prospect.

Boasting an eye for goal, creativity and real pace, he’s proving to be a key piece in the Bundesliga side’s season, and time will tell if he can maintain that high level moving forward.

Nevertheless, according to The Mirror, Liverpool are said to now be looking at Bailey instead of Thomas Lemar, although Leverkusen are said to want £100m for the Jamaica U23 star.

Coupled with the fact that he has the versatility to play on either flank, he could be a useful addition for the Reds to compliment what they already have, albeit it might not directly address the issue left behind by Philippe Coutinho’s exit last month.

Jurgen Klopp needs to add a creative spark to his side to sit a bit deeper behind the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to pull the strings, but based on this report, he could be looking at Bailey to further strengthen his attacking options.

As per the Mirror, a move for £90m-rated Lemar doesn’t look as though it will materialise, and so that will naturally raise doubts over their ability to agree to pay £100m for Bailey, who would still surely be a risk at this stage for such a heavy investment as he has yet to prove he can deliver consistently at the highest level.

However, speculation would suggest that Liverpool are set to be active this summer.