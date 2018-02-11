Man Utd, Liverpool fans join forces to slam BBC pundit over contentious opinion

Posted by
Man Utd, Liverpool fans join forces to slam BBC pundit over contentious opinion

BBC pundit Danny Murphy was simply expressing his opinion on Match of the Day on Saturday night, but it’s earned him a reaction from Man Utd and Liverpool fans.

The former LFC midfielder was discussing Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian producing some stunning assists in the win over Leicester City to continue to establish himself as a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola’s side.

That’s now 11 goals and 18 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this year for the 26-year-old, and there is no denying that he is one of the top players in Europe.

SEE MORE: “Best in the world” – Manchester City fans ecstatic with “outrageous” star as he reaches incredible stat vs Leicester

Murphy went as far as to say that he believes the City star is the best passer he’s seen in the Premier League, and that statement has seemingly attracted a backlash.

Man Utd and Liverpool fans took exception to it in particular, as they hit back and reminded Murphy and others of the likes of Paul Scholes and Xabi Alonso who were world-class with their vision and distribution over the years.

On one hand, it could be argued that Murphy is thinking too short term and is neglecting players who have since retired, with Guardiola’s men undoubtedly now the popular choice for many as the best side in Premier League history given their results this season and the manner of their performances.

However, as mentioned above, the pundit was simply just expressing his opinion. While others below were doing the same, a few took it a little further and blasted Murphy for it…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top