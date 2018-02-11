Man Utd, Liverpool fans join forces to slam BBC pundit over contentious opinion

BBC pundit Danny Murphy was simply expressing his opinion on Match of the Day on Saturday night, but it’s earned him a reaction from Man Utd and Liverpool fans.

The former LFC midfielder was discussing Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian producing some stunning assists in the win over Leicester City to continue to establish himself as a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola’s side.

That’s now 11 goals and 18 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this year for the 26-year-old, and there is no denying that he is one of the top players in Europe.

SEE MORE: “Best in the world” – Manchester City fans ecstatic with “outrageous” star as he reaches incredible stat vs Leicester

Murphy went as far as to say that he believes the City star is the best passer he’s seen in the Premier League, and that statement has seemingly attracted a backlash.

Man Utd and Liverpool fans took exception to it in particular, as they hit back and reminded Murphy and others of the likes of Paul Scholes and Xabi Alonso who were world-class with their vision and distribution over the years.

On one hand, it could be argued that Murphy is thinking too short term and is neglecting players who have since retired, with Guardiola’s men undoubtedly now the popular choice for many as the best side in Premier League history given their results this season and the manner of their performances.

However, as mentioned above, the pundit was simply just expressing his opinion. While others below were doing the same, a few took it a little further and blasted Murphy for it…

“Man City have the best passer of the ball I’ve ever seen in the Premier League.” #MOTD #MCFC pic.twitter.com/GP0Mbyr9hJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 10, 2018

Scholes, Gerrard, Lampard and Alonso didnt exist, no? And Manchester Uniteds 1999 team didnt exist either? Chelsea who have the most points in a single Premier League season. Clueless — Daniel Walsh (@DanielWalsh2013) February 10, 2018

I’d add Fabregas to that list. Was excellent when he was at Arsenal — Roan (@RSL643) February 10, 2018

Exactly, I don’t understand the overhyping of this city team. The pep love in is unreal. — A R (@zedfk) February 10, 2018

Never seen paul scholes then .. No matter who you support theres no denying he’s the best that’s been seen passing wise — David x (@David_Rhinos) February 10, 2018

Did he not watch the Premier League when Xabi Alonso was here? — John McMahon (@JohnMcMah0n) February 10, 2018

non of you understood what he said…he said in my opinion with his hand on the chest? Whats wrong with that?..and I totally agreed with him — bangzman (@Bcc1Ka) February 10, 2018

City are good. Very good in fact. I just don’t know why every TV analyst seems to have forgotten how good United were around 1999, the Arsenal invincibles team, Jose’s first spell at Chelsea and United were in 2008. Short memories or sensationalist media??? — Daniel McKenna (@danielmckenna2) February 10, 2018

Think this guy would disagree pic.twitter.com/zsw06Zfp2N — Ryan smith ? (@RyanMX23) February 10, 2018

Xabi Alonso never played in the PL @BBCMOTD ??https://t.co/wOYbp4g6ID — Miguel Chines (@MiguelChines) February 10, 2018

No denying KDB as a world class passer of the ball but Alonso and Scholes also graced the PL. — Adam Sidat (@sidat_adam) February 11, 2018

Paul Scholes or Xabi Alonso?? — Mack (@mackmittens88) February 10, 2018