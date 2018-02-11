Newcastle 1-0 Man United player ratings stats and reaction: Mourinho extends unwanted streak as Red Devils fall further behind in title race

United suffered fifth league defeat of the season this afternoon

Goal from Matt Ritchie the difference between two sides

Mourinho extends run of never winning away to Newcastle

SEE MORE: Big Blow for Man United: Red Devils suffer double injury worry ahead of upcoming Champions League clash

Man United suffered their fifth league defeat of the season this afternoon, as the Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.

The only goal of the game came in the 65th minute, as a strike from Matt Ritchie flew past David De Gea to break the deadlock for the home side.

United had their chances to equalise later in the tie, with French winger Anthony Martial squandering two good chances in the 76th minute, however the Magpies held on to condemn the Red Devils to yet another defeat.

The result now means that United are 16 points behind their rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title, and boss Jose Mourinho extends his run of never winning away to Newcastle to seven matches.

Player of the Match

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle was absolutely superb this afternoon, with the English ace picking up an assist for his troubles as his side took a bit step towards avoiding relegation.

The striker also did his bit to help at the other end, with the forward clearing a number of United efforts off the goal-line to help his side over the line.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance well this afternoon

Gayle'a been class for Newcastle today. Tireless performance. Great assist for Ritchie too — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) February 11, 2018

Stat of the Match

Mourinho just can’t seem to win at St James’ Park!

José Mourinho's record at St. James' Park: ? Games: 7

? Wins: 0

? Draws: 3

? Defeats: 4 Bogey stadium. ?? pic.twitter.com/sCfDtxEt4l — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 11, 2018

Player Ratings

Newcastle: Dubravka 7, Yedlin 6, Lascelles 7, Lejeune 7, Dummett 7, Ritchie 7, Shelvey 7, Diame 7, Kenedy 6, Perez 7, Gayle 8 / Subs: Hayden 6, Joselu 6, Atsu 6

Man United: De Gea 6, Valencia 5, Smalling 5, Jones 6, Young 6, Pogba 6, Matic 7, Martial 6, Lingard 6, Sanchez 7, Lukaku 6 / Subs: Mata 6, Carrick 6, McTominay 6

Reaction

Fans were not happy with this United star’s performance this afternoon!

Mourinho says there was nothing wrong with Pogba. Which is probably more worrying than if there had been something wrong with him. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 11, 2018

I still don’t understand what’s supposed to be special about Pogba? Can someone enlighten me — Ian Cheeseman (@IanCheeseman) February 11, 2018

Pogba supposedly one of the best midfielders in the world. Not on your nelly at the moment. Attitude suspect. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 11, 2018

Manchester United now up to 11 men as #pogba has now gone off#NEWMUN — ??442oons?? (@442oons) February 11, 2018