Newcastle 1-0 Man United player ratings stats and reaction: Mourinho extends unwanted streak as Red Devils fall further behind in title race

Man United suffered their fifth league defeat of the season this afternoon, as the Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.

The only goal of the game came in the 65th minute, as a strike from Matt Ritchie flew past David De Gea to break the deadlock for the home side.

United had their chances to equalise later in the tie, with French winger Anthony Martial squandering two good chances in the 76th minute, however the Magpies held on to condemn the Red Devils to yet another defeat.

The result now means that United are 16 points behind their rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title, and boss Jose Mourinho extends his run of never winning away to Newcastle to seven matches.

Player of the Match

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle was absolutely superb this afternoon, with the English ace picking up an assist for his troubles as his side took a bit step towards avoiding relegation.

The striker also did his bit to help at the other end, with the forward clearing a number of United efforts off the goal-line to help his side over the line.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance well this afternoon

Stat of the Match

Mourinho just can’t seem to win at St James’ Park!

Player Ratings

Newcastle: Dubravka 7, Yedlin 6, Lascelles 7, Lejeune 7, Dummett 7, Ritchie 7, Shelvey 7, Diame 7, Kenedy 6, Perez 7, Gayle 8 / Subs: Hayden 6, Joselu 6, Atsu 6

Man United: De Gea 6, Valencia 5, Smalling 5, Jones 6, Young 6, Pogba 6, Matic 7, Martial 6, Lingard 6, Sanchez 7, Lukaku 6 / Subs: Mata 6, Carrick 6, McTominay 6

Reaction

Fans were not happy with this United star’s performance this afternoon!

