Pep Guardiola gets major transfer boost, £50m star set to join Man City this summer

Man City have reportedly agreed on £50m move for Fred in summer

Brazilian will be a welcome boost in the midfield department at the Etihad

Guardiola wasting no time in further strengthening his squad

Man City are reportedly already putting plans in place for the summer transfer window as they’re said to have a £50m agreement for Shakhtar’s Fred.

It appears as though Pep Guardiola isn’t yet content with the strength of his current squad which is coasting towards the Premier League title given their 16-point lead over nearest rivals Man Utd, while they remain in the hunt for the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

According to The Mirror, a £50m fee has been agreed upon for the 24-year-old, and he will undoubtedly be a key addition to the squad moving forward as City are arguably in need of another midfielder.

Yaya Toure’s contract will expire at the end of this season, while Fernandinho has already played 36 games this campaign and given he turns 33 in May, it’s questionable as to whether he can continue to play such a prominent role with little to no competition or back-up in the defensive midfield role.

In turn, although it’s a lot of money and City seem to be doing just fine as they are, it’s an important long-term addition for Guardiola who has continued to put the building blocks in place to not only win major honours this season, but also for years ahead.

Leroy Sane (22), Gabriel Jesus (20), Aymeric Laporte (23), Benjamin Mendy (23), Ederson (24), John Stones (23) and Bernardo Silva (23) have all arrived since the Spanish tactician’s appointment, and that goes to show the nucleus is being built to ensure City have a long-term reign at the top.

Naturally, there have been more experienced additions too, but Fred will fall into this category as he will undoubtedly hope to develop and improve his all-round game if he gets the chance to work with Guardiola next season onwards.