Photos: Furious Arsenal fan burns Alexandre Lacazette shirt after Tottenham loss

There’s always one fan that takes it too far, and this Arsenal fan certainly has done after being left furious following the defeat to Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game early in the second half to secure all three points for Spurs at Wembley, and naturally it would have been a major disappointment for Arsenal supporters to lose against their bitter rivals.

However, Alexandre Lacazette came in for more stick than most players for the Gunners, as he came off the bench and missed two chances at the end of the game which could very well have allowed Arsenal to snatch something from the game.

Instead, he missed both opportunities and cut a dejected figure after the full-time whistle as his struggles go on this season.

The French international has managed to score just nine goals in 29 appearances so far this season, and coupled with the January arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the pressure really is on his shoulders having been benched for the last two games since the former Borussia Dortmund striker arrived.

It’s worth noting that the images below are screenshots of a Snapchat story as opposed to Twitter user @Bruskk_ being the one doing the burning, but one fan has taken it way too far and opted to burn his Lacazette jersey, such was his rage with the forward after the defeat on Saturday.

In truth, this is merely just going to be perfect ammunition for rival fans to mock the Gunners as it’s a massive overreaction to Lacazette.

