Real Madrid to offer €31m Manchester United target to Champions League giants in order to secure £86m superstar

Real Madrid could allow a Manchester United target to leave for a huge Champions League club in order to secure a deal for a superstar.

Madrid may offer €31m Manchester United target Mateo Kovacic to Juventus.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid will allow Kovacic to depart the Bernabeu for Juventus in order to secure a deal for Paulo Dybala.

A report from the Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking to revamp his side after a disappointing season.

The report suggests that he could allow former Inter Milan star Mateo Kovacic to leave for Juventus in order to help Real secure a deal for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala is of course touted as one of the most exciting talents in world football. Further, by offering Kovacic, Real will be hoping that they can help to decrease Dybala’s extortionate price-tag.

The Sun reported in December that Juventus had valued Dybala in the region of £86m following interest in the Argentine from Manchester United.

Madrid’s transfer plans will greatly concern United not just because of Jose Mourinho’s previous interest in Dybala.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked to Mateo Kovacic with CalcioMercato reporting that the Red Devils were one of a number of clubs showing interest in the midfielder who has been valued at €31m.

With so much of Madrid’s plans concerning United we would be surprised if Mourinho and his board didn’t have something to say about the potential deals in the summer.