(Video) BT Sport accidentally show footage of player’s penis as Huddersfield Town pound Bournemouth

BT Sport had an absolute nightmare on Sunday as they cut to Huddersfield boss David Wagner on the sidelines only to catch some X-rated action in the background.

The hosts defeated Bournemouth 4-1 in a thrilling game as they lifted themselves up to 16th place and two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

However, that’s not the only thing that got everyone talking on Sunday as while the camera panned over to Wagner on the touchline watching on, one of his subs was clearly getting ready in the background only to expose himself to the world as he pulled his shorts up.

The BT Sport commentary team may or may not have spotted it but they did what any professionals would do and completely ignored it. Unfortunately, we all sort it boys and it’s ultimately broken the internet with countless comments from highly amused viewers as a quick Twitter search will undoubtedly take you to it.

Fortunately for the man in question, he hasn’t yet been identified which will spare his blushes for now, but it might be quite the nervous wait as some eagle-eyed supporters or viewers might have an idea. It may well be only a matter of time…

Tell me people see the player on Huddersfield’s bench with his shorts down then. The lot out ???? — Joshua Wright (@Joshwright4) February 11, 2018

Just me who clocked a Huddersfield player on bench flashing his cock on telly? ?? — Branden Bond (@bondbranden) February 11, 2018

Who’s got big piece on bench at Huddersfield???? ? — Murderonzidanesfloor (@doublechipbutty) February 11, 2018

Well that Huddersfield player is gifted ? #HUDBOU — GloryHunter since’77 (@Chris_Wilde) February 11, 2018

The producer at BT Sport who cut to a shot of a manager at the Huddersfield game only to catch a player in the background … making a major adjustment to himself … is the unluckiest producer on earth. — Scott Reid (@scottreid1980) February 11, 2018

Yoooo! One Huddersfield player just exposed himself on live TV. I feel so bad for him! Ugh. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) February 11, 2018

Lmaooo OMG who was that Huddersfield player??? — Amy Sead ?? (@ibetapassmynebo) February 11, 2018

Did anyone else just see one of the subs behind David Wagner flash his private parts when fixing his shorts or have I finally lost the plot? #HUDBOU pic.twitter.com/rYIdnSTu8k — Sarah James (@SJview) February 11, 2018