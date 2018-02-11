Video: Conor Hourihane goal seals stunning Aston Villa win in Second City derby

Aston Villa secured a 2-0 win over rivals Birmingham City in the Second City derby at Villa Park on Sunday, with Conor Hourihane scoring with this magical strike.

Albert Adomah had given the hosts the lead, but Hourihane bagged the goal of the game with this screamer in front of the Holte End to seal all three points and it was particularly significant for Villa.

Steve Bruce’s men moved into second place in the Championship with the win, leapfrogging Derby County to now hold one of the automatic promotion spots.

It’s been a tough run for the club since their relegation from the Premier League, but they’ll now be desperate to keep their current momentum going and get back into the top flight at the second time of asking.

There is still a long way to go this season and things could quickly change, but for Bruce and his men coupled with Villa supporters, they can take bragging rights in the city for the time being as they piled more misery on their rivals who are battling to avoid the drop at the wrong end of the table.

Wolves still look set to take the title as they continue to enjoy a healthy 12-point lead at the top of the standings, but for Villa, it will be about leading the chasing pack and avoiding the playoffs.