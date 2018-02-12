Chelsea confirmed line-up vs West Brom: Conte delights fans with two key calls

Chelsea face West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on Monday night hoping to end a poor run of form which has seen them lose their last two Premier League games.

The Blues have suffered defeats to Bournemouth and Watford in their last two outings, conceding seven goals and scoring just one.

In turn, the pressure is on Antonio Conte and his players to turn things around quickly by providing a reaction on Monday against the Baggies, and it seems as though the Italian tactician has delighted supporters with two key decisions.

Olivier Giroud gets the start up front and will be supported by Pedro and Eden Hazard, with the Frenchman’s inclusion undoubtedly getting a positive reaction from fans on Twitter, as seen below.

Further, the decision to leave Gary Cahill on the bench has seemingly also gone down well with the Chelsea faithful, as evidently they haven’t been impressed with him this season.

Pleasing the fans is one thing though, the important aspect on Monday night is to get three points and get back on track in their bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. In contrast, another defeat could lead to more difficult questions after the game.

