Antonio Conte heaps praise on the manager who’s agreed to replace him at Chelsea

Antonio Conte has praised the work of Chelsea target Luis Enrique

The former Barcelona boss has reportedly agreed to take the Blues job

Conte’s side are in dire form right now and his future is in doubt

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise on former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique amid reports that he’s agreed terms on replacing him at Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Star recently claimed Enrique had agreed terms on the Chelsea job and had snubbed an offer from Sevilla this season, with west London looking his likely next destination.

It may not be until next season that the Spaniard actually comes in to take Conte’s place, but the Italian is surely a dead man walking after a torrid run of two wins in Chelsea’s last ten games in all competitions.

The Telegraph recently reported that Chelsea were most likely to wait until the summer to part ways with the 48-year-old, despite some talk from the Times that former Watford manager Marco Silva could be drafted in as a short-term appointment.

If Enrique is to succeed Conte, he surprisingly already has the approval of the current man at the helm, with Conte praising the quality of his work in his career so far and not reacting at all angrily to rumours about him being replaced at Stamford Bridge.

‘We played against each other and he’s a really good person. I have great admiration for Luis Enrique and he is a fantastic coach,’ Conte is quoted in the Metro.

‘He reached his targets with Barcelona, and also with Roma, you could see a well-organised team. I can speak about him very well, as a person and a coach.

‘We do this job, and our job is not difficult, but you must be open and understand the situation can change. A club can take different decisions.

‘It’s the same for me. But, I repeat, I’m not jealous or envious of other managers. Everyone knows his job, his work. I have, usually, a great respect.’