Champions League giants looking to offload £96.8million Chelsea transfer target as he doesn’t fit their style

Barcelona are already planning to ditch Ousmane Dembele

The Catalan giants hope to include him in a deal for Antoine Griezmann

Chelsea have also been linked with Dembele in recent times

READ MORE: Fans excited by Manchester City star’s tweet about £100m Chelsea target

Barcelona are reportedly looking to include Ousmane Dembele as part of any transfer deal for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, in a potential blow to Chelsea.

Don Balon recently linked Dembele as a transfer target for Chelsea if they were to lose Eden Hazard, and there’s no doubt the French youngster has the potential to be just the kind of player needed to fill the Belgian’s boots at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old only joined Barca last summer in a big-money move (reported at the time by BBC Sport as an initial £96.8million), but has struggled to make an impression at the Nou Camp.

Injuries have certainly not aided his cause, but the latest report from Don Balon claims the club are ready to get rid of Dembele as he doesn’t fit their style of play under Ernesto Valverde.

This is despite Dembele looking one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea may want to take note of the player’s difficult situation with Barcelona at the moment, though it seems Atletico could be a more likely destination for him.

If a swap deal involving Griezmann is successful it could end up being decent business for Diego Simeone’s side, though Chelsea will hope they have some chance of winning the race for his signature if Barca are so keen to offload him.