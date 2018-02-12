Fans excited by Manchester City star’s tweet about £100m Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal transfer target

Manchester City fans were excited by this Raheem Sterling tweet

The England winger has been hanging out with Leon Bailey

The £100million-rated winger has been linked with Liverpool and others

Raheem Sterling has got Manchester City fans rather excited after hanging out with Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey amid plenty of transfer speculation over his future.

The young Jamaican has lit up the Bundesliga with some exciting performances this season, and was most recently linked with Liverpool and valued at around £100million by the Daily Mirror.

Sterling, formerly of Liverpool, may now be teasing at ruining his old club’s transfer plans, with fans certainly keen for him to persuade Bailey to join City instead after tweeting a picture of himself and the 20-year-old hanging out.

Get him to city pal — MCFC 1894 (@ManCityArmy1894) February 12, 2018

does this mean what I think it means? pic.twitter.com/PumMyoL7cu — blue (@perrymcfc) February 12, 2018

welcome to City !! — Razman (@razman14) February 12, 2018

plz bring him to city — EMANUEL (@tetehlengwa) February 12, 2018

Kicker have also linked Bailey as a transfer target for Arsenal, and they could certainly do with an attacking player of his quality after losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January.

Meanwhile, the Sun also claimed Chelsea and Barcelona could do battle over the youngster’s signature, but there’s no doubt City would be an attractive proposition for any top attacking player right now.

Pep Guardiola’s side are running away with the Premier League, enjoying a 16-point lead at the top of the table and playing a stylish brand of attacking football that could also see them become genuine contenders to complete a quadruple this season.