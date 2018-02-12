Great news for Mourinho, Man Utd edge closer to huge injury boost

Bailly has been ruled since November with an ankle injury

Man Utd have had defensive troubles in their last two away games

Mourinho will surely be delighted to welcome him back into the line-up

Man Utd defensive pairing Chris Smalling and Phil Jones came under fire at the weekend, and so news Eric Bailly could be moving closer to a return will be music to the ears of supporters.

As noted by The Express, former United ace Phil Neville was highly critical of Smalling and Jones in the defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday, which followed an away day defeat to Tottenham the previous week.

Having said that though, the Red Devils still boast the best defensive record in the Premier League having conceded just 19 goals in 27 games so far this season, and so clearly it’s still working for Jose Mourinho and his focus needs to be on scoring more goals.

However, as per ESPN, he could be set for a huge boost with Bailly’s return, as he has been tipped to be included in the squad to face Sevilla in the Champions League next Wednesday night, or failing that, the one that will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on February 25.

Naturally, the sooner the better as far as United are concerned, but given he’s been sidelined since November, they’ll have to tread carefully as the last thing that they’ll want is to see him suffer a setback.

With the Premier League title now seemingly out of their reach with rivals Man City enjoying a 16-point lead, the focus will likely turn to the FA Cup and Champions League. As a result, there is still plenty to play for and Bailly’s return at the business end of the season could be a key boost for Man Utd.