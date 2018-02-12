Great news for Tottenham, Juventus announce squad with key exclusion

Tottenham handed major boost with Dybala absence for Juventus

Two sides meet in the Champions League last-16 tie in Turin on Tuesday night

Argentine will hope to recover for second leg next month

Tottenham take on Juventus in Turin on Tuesday night, and the Serie A giants will be without influential ace Paulo Dybala for the meeting.

The 24-year-old has missed the last four league games with a hamstring injury, and evidently he has failed to recover in time as he has been left out of the squad to face Spurs, as seen in the tweet from the club below.

It’s a huge boost for Tottenham given how influential the Argentine international can be for Juventus, as evidenced with his 17 goals and five assists in 28 appearances so far this season.

Nevertheless, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have done pretty well without him, winning those four Serie A games in his absence and scoring 12 goals in the process.

To his credit, as noted by the Evening Standard, Mauricio Pochettino had insisted that he wanted to see Dybala in action to see his side tested against the best, and that’s a refreshing approach to have and one that he deserves to be applauded for.

However, it’s still difficult to ignore the fact that Juve are ultimately without one of their best players for the first leg at least and will be weaker, with Dybala now undoubtedly hoping to recover in time to make the trip to Wembley when the two sides meet again on March 7.