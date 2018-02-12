‘It’s not rocket science’ – Chelsea fans plead with Conte to drop two CFC stars

Chelsea secured a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday night, putting their disappointing losses to Bournemouth and Watford behind them.

Both Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko weren’t in the starting line-up for the game at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues looking to provide a reaction and a much-needed morale boost for all concerned.

SEE MORE: Chelsea 3-0 West Brom player ratings, stats and reaction: Hazard gets CFC back on track

It seemed to pay dividends as aside from the win, the reigning Premier League champions were also able to keep a clean sheet and were deserving of their victory.

As seen in the tweets below, Chelsea supporters believe that it was more than just a mere coincidence that they won with neither Cahill nor Bakayoko in the line-up, and they’ve now called upon Conte to keep them on the sidelines.

Time will tell if the Italian tactician will do so as both have been key figures for him this season, making 32 and 35 appearances respectively, with the Metro noting how Conte stuck up for the under-fire Bakayoko last week amid growing criticism.

However, with a crucial clash with Barcelona in the Champions League coming up next week, Conte will undoubtedly put out the team that he believes is best placed to now build a solid run of form, and time will tell if Bakayoko and Cahill form part of that plan.

While there is uncertainty there, it doesn’t seem to be shared with the fans below who are adamant that Chelsea are a better side both in terms of performance and results when the pair are not involved.

It’s not rocket science. Cahill and Bakayoko have been the obvious weak links. — Tee™ (@T_blinxx) February 12, 2018

First game without Bakayoko = clean sheet. Please learn from this #COYB — ! (@BallerEden10) February 12, 2018

With Cahill&Bakayoko : 0-3 LOSE

Without Cahill&Bakayoko : 3-0 WIN — Kok Fui (@kok_fui0831) February 12, 2018

Look what happens when Bakayoko is absent. Clean sheet, three points and above Spu*rs in fourth place ? Giroud played well on his first start and was unlucky not to score. @AlvaroMorata looked sharp. Hull on Friday next then the first leg vs Barcelona! — Tom Andrews (@CarefreeTom_182) February 12, 2018

No Bakayoko = Chelsea win — Julian Simon-Parson (@JulesSP_) February 12, 2018

See what happens when ya dont start bakayoko/cahill — Ara Kazemi (@RzKaz) February 12, 2018

Announce cahills retirement or we riot. — ?????? (@JustSomeGuy346) February 12, 2018

We are a better team without Gary Cahill and Bakayoko — ETYNOBA (@etyn_oba) February 12, 2018

I hope Conte has seen that this team doesn’t need Bakayoko and Cahill to be great!

He better learn — Es (@slkie) February 12, 2018

No Cahill and Bakayoko, no problems. — Damoo (@Denock__) February 12, 2018

See how beautiful Chelsea can be when Cahill and Bakayoko aren’t playing ? #Bakayoko #bakayokoout #chelseaFC — Chelsea_24 (@Chelsea47556322) February 12, 2018

How nice to watch a Chelsea match without Cahill and Bakayoko — Alvin (@So_Damn_Trill) February 12, 2018