Lionel Messi left angry with one Barcelona teammate, has warning for another

Messi reportedly not impressed with Barcelona star after Getafe draw

Summer signing Dembele in firing line after disappointment

Barca ace also has warning for new arrival Yerry Mina, as per report

Barcelona were held to a disappointing draw by Getafe at the weekend, and it has seemingly sparked an irritated reaction from Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants still remain seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table, but ultimately it’s a game that they were expected to win at the Nou Camp and it’s points dropped to give nearest rivals Atletico Madrid more confidence of catching them.

Dembele focus of Messi’s frustration after draw

In turn, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, the Argentine icon wasn’t in a good mood after the game and understandably so, but it’s noted that Ousmane Dembele was the focus of his frustration.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, he hasn’t had a great start to life with Barcelona. After his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, injuries have restricted him to just nine appearances so far this season, during which he has managed just three assists.

However, with the report suggesting that Messi is specifically not happy with his performance on Sunday, that isn’t exactly going to do wonders for his confidence and such reports and allegations will only pile further pressure on him.

With Barcelona continuing to compete on multiple fronts, Ernesto Valverde will need all of his squad performing as well as possible in order to rotate and continue to push on for trophies.

Dembele still has time this season to put his tough start behind him and prove his worth after that £135.5m switch last summer, as per BBC Sport, but having Messi’s confidence and backing is seemingly going to be the first difficult task that he has to overcome.

Messi has warning for Mina

Meanwhile, Yerry Mina made his La Liga debut in that draw, and as per Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Messi had a warning for his fellow South American not to be over-confident.

Valverde will need to help the Colombian defender find a balance in that regard, as while he’s evidently comfortable on the ball and technically good at passing as well as defending, he will need to adapt to Spanish football and know when to express himself and when not to, ultimately for the betterment of the team.

While it didn’t cost them at any point against Getafe, Messi has seemingly seen something there to raise concern and time will tell if Mina can address it.