One Premier League striker has more goals than Chelsea in 2018

It’s been a nightmare start to 2018 for Chelsea

Even Sergio Aguero alone has outscored the Blues so far

Chelsea have 12 in all competitions since the New Year, Aguero 13

If one stat sums up just how bad Chelsea have been in 2018 so far it’s that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero currently has more goals by himself this year and the Blues do as a whole.

Antonio Conte is under growing pressure as his side stutter this term and face the growing prospect of dropping out of the top four for the second time in three seasons.

Chelsea have just two wins in their last ten games in all competitions, a run that includes three 0-0 draws in a row and some embarrassing defeats to Bournemouth and Watford.

Chelsea could certainly do with more quality up front, having lost Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid recently and with summer signing Alvaro Morata struggling to settle in English football, as well as recently missing games through injury.

To sum up the difference in class up front between Chelsea and runaway league leaders City, Aguero alone has scored more goals than the reigning champions in 2018 so far.

Aguero 13 Chelsea 12. https://t.co/iIBVIBm34d — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) February 10, 2018

While Chelsea have managed just 12 in all competitions, Aguero currently has 13 after his four-goal haul in the win over Leicester City this weekend.

It seems unlikely that this will continue for much longer, but it is pretty remarkable of the Argentine to outscore a whole club over a not insignificant period.

Aguero’s 13 games have come in his last ten games as he hits some of the finest form he’s shown this season to help City on their way to what looks a certain title victory.