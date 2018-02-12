Running scared: Gary Neville tries to dodge punditry duty for potential Manchester United humiliation

Gary Neville has jokingly asked Sky Sports to miss the Manchester Derby

As it stands, Manchester City could wrap up the title against Manchester United

If City win the title earlier, United may have to give their rivals a guard of honour

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is running scared today as he jokingly asks Sky Sports if he can duck out of punditry duty for the upcoming Manchester Derby.

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 16 points this weekend as they beat Leicester City and United suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle.

This now means City could theoretically wrap up the title against United when the pair meet at the Etihad Stadium in April, as noted by a number of football accounts on Twitter.

If United drop points before that game they may also face giving their rivals a guard of honour before the game, so it promises to be utter humiliation for the Red Devils either way.

Hi @SkySportsPL I am busy the weekend of April 7th and won’t be able to attend this match. Thanks Gary https://t.co/dPwgySRCwZ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 12, 2018

Neville is clearly aware of this and has attempted to get out of punditry duty that day, saying he’s busy on the 7th of April in a tweet to his employers.

Not sure it’ll work, but nice try, Gary!