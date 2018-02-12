Manchester United & Liverpool boost as CL giants put off paying star’s €100million transfer fee

Manchester United and Liverpool face competition for Christian Pulisic

Barcelona are also pursuing the transfer of the Borussia Dortmund starlet

Pulisic has an asking price of €100million, which may prove too much

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the transfer of €100million-rated Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

The USA international is one of the most highly rated young players in world football at the moment after catching the eye in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

According to Don Balon, Barca are the latest club to show an interest in the 19-year-old, who is seen as a potential Ballon d’or Winner of the future.

Don Balon also mentions interest from Dortmund’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, though BVB would surely be desperate to avoid losing yet another of their best players to their rivals.

Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels have all made moves between Dortmund and Bayern in recent years and losing Pulisic to the Bavarians would be another devastating blow.

Barcelona recently raided Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele in the summer, and Pulisic could be another smart signing from the German club if they can pull it off.

This would be a blow for United and Liverpool, both of whom could do with strengthening in attack at the moment for various reasons.

Jose Mourinho’s side are struggling to keep up with Manchester City and have not looked good enough in the big games, with Pulisic perhaps a player who could give them more spark and creativity in the final third.

For Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp surely needs a player like the American starlet to replace Philippe Coutinho, who moved to the Nou Camp in January.

Still, Don Balon suggest Pulisic’s asking price may be too much for Barca, so there could be hope for the Premier League giants yet.