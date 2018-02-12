Jose Mourinho requests transfer of World Cup winner to solve problem position for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Toni Kroos

The Red Devils could be open to selling David de Gea if they get a player in return

Kroos could be a useful addition given United’s issues in midfield

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to consider letting Real Madrid seal the transfer of David de Gea if he can get one of four players in return.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils boss has four names on the table: Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Isco and Raphael Varane.

While many of these have been linked with United on a number of occasions recently, the inclusion of Kroos is an intriguing one for the club amid Paul Pogba’s recent struggles in the middle of the park.

The France international isn’t enjoying his football at the moment after a series of unconvincing displays for Mourinho’s side, and it may be that Kroos is being lined up to either replace him or to restructure the team to get the best out of him.

It may mean a change of position for Pogba, or even a different partner alongside him to try and give him that freedom to play move into more advanced positions more often.

The 24-year-old enjoyed some of the best form of his career alongside Andrea Pirlo in Juventus’ midfield, and Kroos is a similar style of deep-lying playmaker.

The Germany international could be an upgrade on Nemanja Matic in that role, while Mourinho also faces losing two players in that area this summer as well.

Club veteran Michael Carrick will be retiring at the end of the campaign, while Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract, severely denting United’s depth in that position.

Kroos has won the Champions League three times in his career as well as the World Cup with Germany, so would also bring that much-needed experience and know-how of winning the big trophies to United, a club who have somewhat lost that winning feeling in recent years.