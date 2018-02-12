Pep Guardiola instructs Manchester City to keep an eye on £131m star following Liverpool transfer approach

Manchester City could be ready to rival Liverpool for Marco Asensio

The Real Madrid starlet was recently the subject of a £131m bid from Liverpool

Pep Guardiola wants City to keep an eye on Asensio’s situation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly instructed his club to keep an eye on Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid as he weighs up his future.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is tempted by the prospect of moving to the Premier League, with it also being suggested he already has offers to do so.

It is not clear if City have yet made an approach, but another recent report from Don Balon did claim Liverpool had tabled a club-record bid of £131million for the 22-year-old.

It’s clear Asensio could be a hit in the Premier League or indeed any top European club after showing plenty of promise in Madrid this season and last, even if he has recently found regular first-team football harder to come by.

On his day Asensio looks potentially one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and just needs to be given more opportunities to show what he can do.

Playing for attack-minded teams like Liverpool and City could be perfect for his career advancement, but a fee like £131m may prove a little much for most clubs to consider paying.

That report of Liverpool’s interest, however, follows the Reds banking a huge amount from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this January, and Asensio seems an ideal choice as a like-for-like replacement.