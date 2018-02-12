Most likely PFA Team of the Year according to the bookies: Man City dominate with six, just one each for Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool

PFA Team of the Year odds for each position

Manchester City unsurprisingly dominate the XI

Only room for one each from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool

Bookies have put together the most likely PFA Team of the Year for the end of this season, featuring six Manchester City players, just one each from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, and none from Arsenal.

This is undoubtedly a superb XI, with many of the City players thoroughly deserving their place in the side, with just one question-mark over Jesse Lingard being overlooked.

The United winger has been a revelation this term, scoring seven and assisting four in the Premier League despite not starting the season as automatic first choice for the Red Devils.

That said, he’s understandably not favourite to make it in at the moment due to the immense form of players like Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, who take both spots on the flanks.

David de Gea is the only United player in, and perhaps unsurprisingly, there are no Arsenal players at all – a reflection of just how poor they’ve been this term.

Chelsea dominated last season’s XI with four players from their title-winning side, but only Marcos Alonso is tipped to make it in this year after their big dip in form overall.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘This could be one of the most one-sided TOTYs in recent seasons, with over half of the players priced up being on City’s books.’

Here’s the line up in full from Ladbrokes as they put together their team of the year based on current odds, also included below:

GK: David de Gea – 4/6

LB: Marcos Alonso – 7/4

CB: Jan Vertonghen – 7/4

CB: Nicolas Otamendi – 5/4

RB: Kyle Walker – 8/11

LM: Raheem Sterling – 10/11

CM: David Silva – 11/10

CM: Kevin de Bruyne – 1/25

RM: Mohamed Salah – 1/16

ST: Harry Kane – 1/8

ST: Sergio Aguero – 1/2