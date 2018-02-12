Good news, Tottenham: Real Madrid consider transfer swoop for 158-goal star as Harry Kane alternative

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been on Real Madrid’s agenda

However, they’re now looking at PSG star Edinson Cavani as an alternative

The Uruguay international could be tempted to move to Spain

Real Madrid are reportedly looking into signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani as a cheap alternative to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane, claims Don Balon.

The Spanish giants could do with replacing Karim Benzema up front after his poor form this season, with the Frenchman scoring just two goals in 16 La Liga appearances.

While Kane would no doubt be a dream signing for Real, he may be somewhat out of reach due to his importance to current club Spurs.

Don Balon claim Madrid are considering Cavani as another option, with the player himself also thought to be tempted by making the move to the Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old has been hugely prolific during his time at the Parc des Princes, netting an incredible 158 goals in 230 games for PSG, recently overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club’s all-time leading scorer.

There’s no doubt Cavani looks a player who has what it takes to succeed in Spanish football, and Don Balon claim he’s aware of the fine lifestyle there from his fellow countryman Luis Suarez, currently on the books at Barcelona.

Tottenham fans will certainly be happy if this means Real cool their interest in bringing Kane to the Bernabeu as they can ill afford to lose such a prolific goalscorer if they are to continue as major challengers for the Premier League title in coming seasons.