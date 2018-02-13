Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette injury blow, Gooners unite in calling for surprise player to fill in for him

Posted by
Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette injury blow, Gooners unite in calling for surprise player to fill in for him

Arsenal are set to lose striker Alexandre Lacazette for six weeks due to a knee problem, the club have confirmed in a huge blow today.

The France international hasn’t always been at his best since moving from Lyon to the Gunners last summer, but remains one of the most prolific centre-forwards in Europe in recent seasons.

Lacazette’s absence also causes Arsenal a real headache in the Europa League due to January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being ineligible to play in the competition due to being cup tied in Europe from playing in the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund earlier this season.

Lacazette miss reaction vs Tottenham for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette’s season just went from bad to worse
Eddie Nketiah
Could this be a breakthrough for Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah?

Fans, however, are not getting too downhearted if Twitter is anything to go by, with many seeing this as an ideal opportunity for Arsene Wenger to be a little experimental in Europe.

Having shone in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, Eddie Nketiah looks an exciting youngster who could benefit from more first-team opportunities and may be more worthwhile investing some time in developing as Danny Welbeck is the only other realistic alternative to lead the line.

Here’s what Arsenal fans are making of it all as Standard Sport’s James Olley confirmed the Lacazette news…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top