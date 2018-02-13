Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette injury blow, Gooners unite in calling for surprise player to fill in for him

Arsenal have confirmed Alexandre Lacazette faces six weeks out

The summer signing from Lyon’s misery in north London continues

Arsenal fans want to see youngster Eddie Nketiah get the chance to fill in for him

Arsenal are set to lose striker Alexandre Lacazette for six weeks due to a knee problem, the club have confirmed in a huge blow today.

The France international hasn’t always been at his best since moving from Lyon to the Gunners last summer, but remains one of the most prolific centre-forwards in Europe in recent seasons.

Lacazette’s absence also causes Arsenal a real headache in the Europa League due to January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being ineligible to play in the competition due to being cup tied in Europe from playing in the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund earlier this season.

Fans, however, are not getting too downhearted if Twitter is anything to go by, with many seeing this as an ideal opportunity for Arsene Wenger to be a little experimental in Europe.

Having shone in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, Eddie Nketiah looks an exciting youngster who could benefit from more first-team opportunities and may be more worthwhile investing some time in developing as Danny Welbeck is the only other realistic alternative to lead the line.

Here’s what Arsenal fans are making of it all as Standard Sport’s James Olley confirmed the Lacazette news…

#afc have announced Lacazette has had an arthroscopy on his left knee. Club say he’s out for 4-6 weeks. Welbeck to lead the line against Ostersunds? (Aubameyang is ineligible). — James Olley (@JamesOlley) February 13, 2018

Rather play Nketiah than Welbeck though give the boy a chance — Max Stevens (@Maxstevens96) February 13, 2018

Eddie Nketiah has a chance to step up big time and show what he s about.. — Ooooohhhh behave (@mussystephen) February 13, 2018

Nketiah taking Arsenal to the Last 8 of Europa, calm ?? — :/ (@Willzzzyy) February 13, 2018

Need an Iwobi-Nketiah-Nelson front 3 on Thursday. True academy lineup. — Sam (@TheArseneEra21) February 13, 2018

Could be the making of Eddie Nketiah — Eddie Quist (@AckerooBanzai) February 13, 2018