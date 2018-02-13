Arsenal could do battle with Chelsea and Man City for transfer of 17-year-old German wonder-kid

Josha Vagnoman is currently under contract at Hamburg

Player is yet to make a first team appearance for the German outfit

Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the player

Arsenal have joined rivals Manchester City and Chelsea in the pursuit of young Hamburg left-back Josha Vagnoman.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the north London side are keeping an eye on the player, and that the club’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has viewed the player a fair few times.

The news outlet are also reporting that Arsene Wenger’s side’s rivals Chelsea and Man City, as well as European giants Bayern Munich, have all displayed an interest in the player, meaning that should all clubs be serious about the player, then we could see them do battle with each other for the transfer of the youngster in the near future.

So far in his short career, Vagnoman has been able to make his mark at youth level for Hamburg despite not making his first team debut for the club thus far.

In total for Hamburg’s U-19’s and U-17’s, the German defender has been able to clock up a total of 41 appearances, scoring 11 goals in the process, an impressive return for a defender.

The defender has been known to be able to play all across the backline, with the 17-year-old even being deployed as a right or left winger on a few occasions.

Vagnoman has also been able to make his mark on the international stage as well, with the left-back amassing a total of three appearances for Die Mannschaft thus far.

Should all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City be serious about Vagnoman, it’ll be interesting to see if the player ends up with one of the Premier League giants in the near future.