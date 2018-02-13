Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in direct talks with quality midfielder over free transfer

Arsenal are in talks to re-sign Oguzhan Ozyakup

The 25-year-old has impressed with current club Besiktas

Ozyakup is now nearing the end of his contract and favours a return to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly held direct talks with Oguzhan Ozyakup and offered him a contract as he heads towards being a free agent in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old had a spell with the Gunners earlier in his career but saw playing time limited before leaving the Emirates Stadium for a fresh challenge.

Ozyakup has since progressed well at Besiktas and may have earned himself a move back to north London, according to Aksam.

Wenger is said to have spoken directly with the player, who is now weighing up the ‘astronomical’ offers he has on the table, with Arsenal seemingly his favoured one.

This could be an ideal signing for Wenger’s side and a slick one at that if they can avoid paying a transfer fee to fill a position that urgently needs filling at the club.

Ozyakup would surely be an upgrade on the disappointing Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park, and would likely offer more than Mohamed Elneny as well.

It is not clear which other clubs are in for him, but Aksam’s report suggests he has more than one offer on the table at the moment.

Whilst not the biggest name in world football right now, this could prove great business by Arsenal if Ozyakup can fulfil his fine potential at the Emirates.