Barcelona stalwart suggests five players will be axed in summer

Barcelona linked with offloading five first-team players this summer

Report claims Busquets has leaked plans to friends

One shock inclusion in particular which will likely disappoint fans if it materialises

READ MORE: Lionel Messi left angry with one Barcelona teammate, has warning for another

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has reportedly told his friends that five players will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 2005, coming through the youth ranks before going on to make 466 appearances for the senior side.

In turn, he’s a well-established member of the team, and according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, he knows a thing or two about plans off the pitch at Barcelona too.

It’s claimed that he has told his friends that five players will leave, with Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal, Paco Alcacer and surprisingly club icon Andres Iniesta all on the list.

The first four make sense, as ultimately between them, they’ve struggled to establish themselves in Ernesto Valverde’s plans this season, as evidenced by their lack of playing time.

It could be argued that they’re needed to provide depth if Barcelona want to compete on multiple fronts, but they seem to be doing well without them having a positive impact this season which would lend support to Busquets’ reported suggestion that they could be heading out of the exit door.

However, Iniesta is certainly a surprise inclusion. Despite the fact that he’ll turn 34 in May, it would be a shock to not see him end his career at the Nou Camp given he’s been with the club since the age of 12 and has undoubtedly written his name into the history books.

With eight La Liga titles, four Champions League triumphs, three FIFA Club World Cups and many more to his name, he has been a pivotal figure in Barca’s success in recent years and to see him leave at the end of the season would be a disappointment.

Nevertheless, having signed Philippe Coutinho in January, Barcelona seemingly have a successor in place to take the reigns. In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Busquets is well informed and has indeed revealed Barca’s transfer plans this summer.