Chelsea star lifts lid on valuable piece of advice that could help him up his goal count

Chelsea star Eden Hazard says Thierry Henry has advised him on his finishing

The Blues forward says he’s been encouraged to take more shots

Hazard scored twice as Chelsea got back to winning ways against West Brom

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has revealed the advice he’s had from Thierry Henry whilst on Belgium duty that could help him significantly add to his goal count.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best attacking players in the world after some superb form for Chelsea down the years, though one area he could arguably improve upon is his goal return.

Hazard’s highest tally in a single season for Chelsea is 19, and many would argue that if he is to be regarded as being in the same bracket as the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he has to be regularly hitting a great deal more than that.

Luckily, the Belgian was on hand to score twice for Chelsea last night to give them an important win over West Brom to end a dire recent run.

The Blues had won just twice in their previous ten games, and lost back-to-back Premier League matches to Bournemouth and Watford by an aggregate score of 7-1.

Hazard came to the rescue on this occasion with some fine finishing, and revealed afterwards that it’s advice from an Arsenal legend that could end up seeing him boost his contribution to this Chelsea side.

Henry works as assistant manager for the Belgian national team and is also regarded as one of the finest forwards of the modern era, so it’s clear Hazard is benefiting from his experience and advice.

‘On the second one, when I go inside (from the flank), Thierry told me in the national team maybe I don’t shoot enough,’ Hazard is quoted by Goal.

‘As you saw against Watford, I scored a goal when I shot (in a similar situation). It comes with instinct. You don’t think a lot, you just think about scoring.’