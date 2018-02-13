Real Madrid players rattled as £133million-rated closes in on Chelsea transfer

Real Madrid’s squad is unsettled by this Chelsea transfer news

Marco Asensio heading to Stamford Bridge looks increasingly likely

The £133million-rated Spaniard could exchange places with Eden Hazard

Real Madrid’s dressing room is reportedly unsettled by the growing likelihood of Marco Asensio sealing a transfer to Chelsea in a swap deal involving Eden Hazard.

According to Don Balon, Real have asked for £133million for Asensio after he attracted attention from Chelsea, though the Blues deem that too expensive a fee to pay for the player.

Instead, Don Balon state that Chelsea and Real look increasingly close to agreeing on a swap deal that will see Asensio and Hazard swap places, presumably in the coming summer transfer window, though this does not seem to be specified.

This follows another recent report from Don Balon that claimed Asensio would be a priority target for prospective Blues boss Luis Enrique were he to replace Antonio Conte in west London.

Madrid’s players are not too pleased with this deal, says Don Balon, due to the Spain international’s great potential and big future in the game.

While it is true that the 22-year-old really caught the eye at points last season and at the start of this, he has recently seen less playing time and it would be little surprise if he were to move on to a club more willing to guarantee him games.

And if Hazard does make his way to the Bernabeu, Asensio seems ideal to come in and replace him at Chelsea.

Don Balon also recently claimed Liverpool had been in for Asensio, and they too could do with signings in attack after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.