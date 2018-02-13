Euro giants poised to launch transfer bid for Chelsea’s most in-form attacker

Borussia Dortmund will try to sign Michy Batshuayi permanently

The Chelsea striker has made a great start on loan with the club

After three goals in two games, Dortmund accept a deal may be difficult

READ MORE: Chelsea 3-0 West Brom player ratings, stats and reaction: Hazard gets CFC back on track

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly attempt to seal the permanent transfer of Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in the summer after his great start to life on loan with the club.

The Belgium international has netted three times in his first two games for the Bundesliga giants, showing Antonio Conte what he can do after barely getting a look-in at Stamford Bridge.

Despite a decent scoring record in limited appearances, Batshuayi could not establish himself as a regular for Chelsea even in the absence of Alvaro Morata through injury in recent weeks, leading to him moving to Dortmund and to the Blues signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal on deadline day.

Still, this looks a mistake now as Batshuayi makes a great start in Germany, looking, somewhat ironically, like Chelsea’s most in-form attacking player right now.

Unsurprisingly, this has apparently led Dortmund to be keen on making his move permanent in the summer, according to the London Evening Standard.

The 24-year-old had a prolific record at Marseille and just seems like a player who needs to be given regular playing time to find the back of the net.

It hasn’t worked out for him at Chelsea, though if he carries on scoring like this in the coming months he may give his parent club something to think about.

As well as that, Dortmund would surely face increased competition for the player’s signature, something their chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke alluded to.

‘There is always a chance (of signing Batshuayi permanently), although if he scores in every game, it will be difficult,’ he is quoted by the Evening Standard.