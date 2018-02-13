“From another planet” – Man City fans overjoyed with “brilliant” Citizens ace following first half demolition in Champions League

Man City went into half time 3-0 up against Basel in the Champions League

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Aguero and Gundogan give City huge first leg advantage

Fans were over the moon with a certain City ace following their first half demolition of Basel

SEE MORE: Pep Guardiola’s €878m Man City squad most expensive assembled in PL – CIES study

Man City fans are absolutely over the moon with Sergio Aguero following the Argentine’s first half display in his side’s demolition of Basel in the Champions League.

The away side opened the scoring through a fine header from German international Ilkay Gundogan, with their lead then being doubled just minutes later following a fine volley from midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Aguero then found his fourth goal in just one and a half games for Pep Guardiola’s side, as the former Atletico Madrid forward powered home a strike from 25-yards to put the Premier League giants out of sight with just 23 minutes gone.

It was Aguero’s fourth consecutive away goal in the competition, as he continues his blistering start to 2018.

During the first half, fans took to Twitter to laud the striker for his performance in City’s first half against the Swiss side.

Here are a few select tweets praising the Argentinian international for his performance so far in the match.

#Aguero is world class! Brilliant player! — Ashley Williams (@_AshWilliams22) February 13, 2018

Just 2 from 200 for Aguero then. Brilliant ???? — Sacary Bagna (@fabamos_) February 13, 2018

Sergio Aguero back to his brilliant best, What a player. — Arsenal (@ffarsenalfc) February 13, 2018

Aguero is class got to admit — Dr.Bolay (@kayswag8) February 13, 2018

Wow Aguero. Great strike. — Folarin (@Folarinarian) February 13, 2018