Liverpool fans delighted for one reason as LFC squad for Portugal trip announced

Liverpool have confirmed their 25-man squad for a training camp after their clash with Porto, and Nathaniel Clyne’s inclusion has raised some smiles.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature this season due to a long-standing and problematic back injury, with Jurgen Klopp forced into fielding various alternatives at right back.

SEE MORE: Liverpool star’s future in doubt as he’s set to be axed by Jurgen Klopp for Champions League clash with Porto

However, the German tactician could be set to see the England international edge closer to making a much welcomed comeback as he has been included in a squad heading for Portugal this week.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Clyne will travel with his teammates for the training camp as after they take on Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night, they face a wait until February 24 for their next game.

In turn, Klopp has sensibly opted to keep them sharp in training in a warmer climate, and Clyne could have the chance to continue to prove his fitness and make a comeback before the end of the season.

He’ll also undoubtedly harbour slim hopes of forcing his way into the England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer, but time is against him to prove his fitness and form to Gareth Southgate in the latter stages of the campaign.

As for Liverpool fans though, it’s fair to say that they’re merely delighted just to see Clyne involved and stepping up his comeback…

Clyne yesss — . (@TheSalahRole) February 13, 2018

CLYNEEEEEEEEEEEEE — James Lavers (@JamesLavers1) February 13, 2018

CLYNEEEE — Jordan ? (@Lamborgini__) February 13, 2018

CLYNEEEEYYY — Lajtos Lenard (@llallenard) February 13, 2018

MY BOY NATHANIEL CLYNEYYYYYY — Shah?? (@OhhManeMane) February 13, 2018

finally Clyne is back — Steven Gerrard Junior (@StevenGerrardJ2) February 13, 2018

CLYNEEEEE — Ryan Kent Fan (@karthik_jammy) February 13, 2018

Man like Clyne — ? (@KariusEdition) February 13, 2018