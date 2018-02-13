Manchester United & Liverpool given transfer update regarding £200m-rated star

Manchester United and Liverpool target Gareth Bale is happy at Real Madrid

The Welshman’s agent believes he’s worth as much as Neymar

Bale has been linked with a return to the Premier League

Manchester United and Liverpool have been given an update on their hopes of sealing the transfer of Gareth Bale – and it’s not too encouraging from the Real Madrid star’s agent.

The Wales international may not have been at his best at Real for some time now, but his representative insists he’s happy in Madrid and that it would cost huge money for him to move anyway.

Don Balon recently linked Bale with Liverpool, claiming the Reds had made a bid of around £88million for the former Tottenham man, but his agent Jonathan Barnett says he’s worth as much as Neymar, whom BBC Sport had down as costing £200m when he moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed United were making progress in talks to bring Bale to Old Trafford, but they may have been wide of the mark if Barnett’s latest quotes are anything to go by.

‘Bale? I think he’s worth as much as Neymar. He loves Real Madrid and doesn’t want to leave,’ Barnett told Tuttosport, as translated by the Manchester Evening News.

‘Gareth does not need Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid, he is already a top star of the club.’

This certainly doesn’t look like much of an opening for United or Liverpool to bring Bale back to England any time soon, though both clubs could do with a player like him in their ranks.

Liverpool recently sold a star attacking player in the form of Philippe Coutinho, while United still look to be lacking something up front even after signing Alexis Sanchez in January.