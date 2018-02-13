Manchester United given clear run at signing Real Madrid star as he SNUBS Chelsea

Manchester United handed potential Keylor Navas transfer boost

The Real Madrid goalkeeper does not want to join Chelsea

Madrid are looking to use him in a swap deal with either club

Manchester United have reportedly been given a clear run at signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as he doesn’t want a move to Chelsea, according to sources in Spain.

The Costa Rica international looks likely to make way at the Bernabeu this summer in a swap deal for either David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois as Rela search for a new number one.

According to Don Balon, however, Navas does not want the move to Stamford Bridge, putting any deal with Chelsea into doubt.

While this is hardly ideal for United as it could mean losing a world class performer in De Gea, it does at least give the Red Devils a strong enough ready-made replacement as part of the deal.

Navas has largely shone during his time with Madrid despite not being the biggest name, and Don Balon add that Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the player, even if he isn’t necessarily keen on landing him as part of the De Gea deal.

This, however, is likely to do with previous reports that the United boss wants one of these five outfield players from Los Blancos, including exciting Spanish starlet Marco Asensio and proven German World Cup winner Toni Kroos.