Jose Mourinho on ALERT as £100m Man Utd target threatens to QUIT ahead of Real Madrid crunch tie with PSG

Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid he’ll quit if he doesn’t play against PSG

Manchester United have been repeatedly linked with the £100m star

Bale is unhappy at his lack of recent playing time at the Bernabeu

MORE: Arsenal star reveals his true feelings on Alexis Sanchez after controversial Man Utd transfer

Manchester United are on red alert as one of Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets Gareth Bale threatens to quit Real Madrid ahead of their big game against Paris Saint-Germain.

The two giants clash in the Champions League tomorrow night and Diario Gol claim Bale has informed the club he’ll quit in the summer if he doesn’t feature at the Bernabeu.

The Wales international has been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United in recent times, and is likely to cost around £100million.

Once a star player in the English top flight for Tottenham, Bale could make a fine signing for the Red Devils even if he hasn’t been at his best in a Madrid shirt in recent times.

Bale has not been starting matches under Zinedine Zidane lately and his patience is now said to be running out as he’s desperate to be involved against PSG.

United will surely be watching the situation with interest tomorrow night…