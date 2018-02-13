Olivier Giroud in Chelsea plea to reach crucial agreements for key duo

Giroud wants Chelsea to secure futures of Hazard and Courtois

Both have been subject of transfer speculation amid contract concerns

Pair have yet to sign extensions on current deals

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has urged the club to secure the long-term futures of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard amid contract concerns for the pair.

The Frenchman linked up with well with the latter in Monday night’s win over West Bromwich Albion, as the pair will hope to strike up an understanding to ensure that the Blues secure a top-four finish this season.

Further, they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League, and so naturally, Antonio Conte will look to the likes of Hazard and Courtois to lead by example having been a hugely important part of their run in winning two of the last three Premier League titles.

As noted by The Mirror last month, there is uncertainty surrounding the key duo though, with Courtois seeing his current contract expire next summer, while Hazard’s runs until 2020.

Naturally, Chelsea don’t want to head into the final year of the Belgian goalkeeper’s deal as they will edge closer to the risk of losing him for nothing the following summer or having to offload him in a cut-price deal to get something for him.

Giroud has now insisted that the club need to reach new agreements to ensure that they stay.

“They are very special players. They have been here a few years now and done a great job at the club,” he is quoted as saying by The Daily Star. “It’s very important to keep that kind of player for their leadership.

“I don’t have to say too much about their qualities because they show it again in this game. Obviously, we need to keep them.”

Having registered his first assist for Chelsea in the win over the Baggies, Giroud will undoubtedly be hoping that he can link up with Hazard at Stamford Bridge well beyond this season having only just arrived from Arsenal in the January transfer window.