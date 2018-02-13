Paul Pogba destroyed by pundit, slams Man Utd star’s performances in rant

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba heavily criticised by pundit Craig Burley

Frenchman’s approach and lack of influence slammed

Even labels the United star as ‘average’ and doesn’t blame Mourinho

It’s fair to say that ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley has not been left impressed with Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba this season based on this rant.

The 24-year-old started the campaign well and has three goals and 10 assists to his name in 23 appearances. However, he’s managed just four assists in his last nine Premier League games, and that has left him open to criticism.

It’s to be expected if he doesn’t deliver such is his importance to Jose Mourinho’s side, and he has particularly struggled in recent outings having been replaced at Tottenham and Newcastle, while he came off the bench in the game against Huddersfield sandwiched in between.

Burley has taken exception to his perceived impression of the French international’s approach, while he has also slammed his lack of influence for United regardless of whether or not he is being played in his preferred position and role by Mourinho.

“This guy, who’s clearly a talent, he looks to be swanning around as if he’s doing the Premier League a favour and Man United a favour by being there,” he told ESPN FC.

“He’s not a patch at the moment on Kevin De Bruyne, not a patch! I wouldn’t even bat an eyelid if I was offered one against the other. That’s how average he has become in a United shirt and it’s not all Mourinho’s fault.”

Pogba was undoubtedly more effective on the left of a midfield three at Juventus where he established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe.

However, for a player of his quality and class, he should be able to adapt to other roles and deliver, but currently he is failing to live up to expectations and that is leaving him open to this type of criticism.

Time will tell if he can rediscover his form and start to silence the critics in the coming weeks as United could certainly do with him helping them in their pursuit of silverware and a top-four finish in the league.