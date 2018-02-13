Tottenham pay tribute to Ryan Mason as Hull City ace forced to retire due to head injury sustained against Chelsea

Ryan Mason has had to retire from football due to a head injury

The Hull City ace sustained the problem against Chelsea last season

Tottenham have paid tribute to their former player after this sad news

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has unfortunately been forced to retire from football on the advice of a number of medical specialists, BBC Sport reports.

The 26-year-old suffered a fractured skull in a game against Chelsea last season, which at the time arguably looked life threatening as well as just career threatening.

Mason has luckily made a decent recovery, but leading world neurologists have advised him against resuming his playing career and his retirement from football has been announced this morning.

Mason first made his breakthrough at Premier League level at Tottenham, where he rose through their academy to become for some time a key player in their midfield.

However, he eventually saw his playing time limited as he left to continue his career at Hull, though his time with the Tigers was also unfortunately cut short due to this knock in a game at Stamford Bridge last term.

Still, Spurs have paid a classy video tribute to their former player, who was on their books for a total of 17 years including time spent in their youth team.

A Hull statement read: ‘Ryan has sought the guidance of numerous world renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons, who have all advised that a return to competitive football is not advised.

‘Ryan would like to put on record his thanks to all at the Club who have aided his recovery to this point and he his is indebted to them for their support and compassion over the past 12 months.’

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes Mason the best for the future after bravely taking this difficult decision on his career.