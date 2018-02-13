“They do some sensational stuff ” – Liverpool ace Robertson lauds key Reds teammates ahead of crucial Champions League tie

Duo have been in fine form for Reds so far this season

Robertson has heaped praise on both the Reds stars ahead of their Champions League tie this weel

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Portugal to take on Porto on Wednesday

SEE MORE: Liverpool fans delighted for one reason as LFC squad for Portugal trip announced

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has lauded key Reds duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ahead of their clash against Porto in the Champions League this week, saying that the pair produce some “sensational stuff”.

This is according to the Daily Star, who are reporting that ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s clash away to Porto in European football’s biggest competition, the Scottish international has been all praise for his Reds teammates following their blistering first half of the season.

Speaking about Salah and Firmino, Robertson said “They are the ones putting us in front. They are the ones who are getting the chances and luckily they’re taking them.”

Robertson then went on to add “They do some sensational stuff in training, but you’ve seen the best of them out on the pitch. This season they’ve been really good at taking it onto the pitch, never mind just doing it in training”

So far this season, both Salah and Firmino have been in fine form for the Merseyside club, as they look to advance into the latter stages of the Champions League.

Salah is a player who has been in the form of his life this campaign, with the Egyptian scoring 29 goals in 35 games, as well as bagging 10 assists, meaning that he directly contributes to an average of more than a goal a game.

For Firmino, the story is fairly similar, as the Brazilian striker has managed to bag 20 goals and 11 assists in 36 games for the Reds, a very impressive return.

Salah and Firmino, combined with the brilliance of Sadio Mane, have slowly become one of the most feared attacking sides in the whole of Europe, and for good reason, as so far this campaign, Klopp’s side have scored the second most goals in the Premier League, with league leaders Man City leading the way.

Following Robertson’s words, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if the Reds duo can keep up their more-than-impressive form for their important tie against Porto this week, with Liverpool looking to take home a good result for the second leg at Anfield in a few weeks time.