Champions League giants consider cut-price transfer swoop for Tottenham star

Posted by
Champions League giants consider cut-price transfer swoop for Tottenham star

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has reportedly become a shock transfer target for Real Madrid as they seek a cheap signing to shore up their defence.

According to Don Balon, this has led Madrid president Florentino Perez to look at Alderweireld as an option as he has a release clause of just £26million.

This would surely represent a massive bargain in the current market for one of Europe’s top performing centre-backs of the last few years, even if he did flop during his time in La Liga with Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid.

Alderweireld has been a rock-solid performer in his time in England with both Southampton and Tottenham, and it’s clear he could do a job for an even bigger side.

The 28-year-old has not enjoyed as much regular first-team football this term due to the summer signing of Davinson Sanchez in defence, along with some injury worries.

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld
Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld is a Real Madrid transfer target

Alderweireld is due to miss Tottenham’s Champions League clash with Juventus with a hamstring problem, according to the Guardian, but his continued issues this term don’t seem to have put off Real.

After a dire season at the Bernabeu, it makes sense that Perez is keen to bring in a top class defensive partner for Sergio Ramos, and Alderweireld could fit the bill for a fee as low as £26m.

Considering the recent fees paid for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte, this could be tremendous business by Madrid and a devastating blow for Spurs.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top