Champions League giants consider cut-price transfer swoop for Tottenham star

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld is a transfer target for Real Madrid

The Belgian defender has a release clause of just £26million

Alderweireld has not been as much of a Spurs regular this season

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has reportedly become a shock transfer target for Real Madrid as they seek a cheap signing to shore up their defence.

According to Don Balon, this has led Madrid president Florentino Perez to look at Alderweireld as an option as he has a release clause of just £26million.

This would surely represent a massive bargain in the current market for one of Europe’s top performing centre-backs of the last few years, even if he did flop during his time in La Liga with Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid.

Alderweireld has been a rock-solid performer in his time in England with both Southampton and Tottenham, and it’s clear he could do a job for an even bigger side.

The 28-year-old has not enjoyed as much regular first-team football this term due to the summer signing of Davinson Sanchez in defence, along with some injury worries.

Alderweireld is due to miss Tottenham’s Champions League clash with Juventus with a hamstring problem, according to the Guardian, but his continued issues this term don’t seem to have put off Real.

After a dire season at the Bernabeu, it makes sense that Perez is keen to bring in a top class defensive partner for Sergio Ramos, and Alderweireld could fit the bill for a fee as low as £26m.

Considering the recent fees paid for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte, this could be tremendous business by Madrid and a devastating blow for Spurs.