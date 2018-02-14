Big blow for Tottenham: £23M ace set to miss crucial Champions League clash following incident in Juventus match

Spurs drew 2-2 with Juventus in Turin having been 2-0 down

North London side will go into return leg with great confidence after grabbing two away goals

Pochettino’s side set to be without defender after he picked up yellow card in first leg

SEE MORE: Juventus 2-2 Tottenham player ratings, stats and reaction: Higuain double not enough in thrilling clash

Spurs will have to contest the second leg of their Champions League clash without Juventus defender Serge Aurier after an incident occurred where the player picked up a booking in their 2-2 draw on Tuesday which rules him out of the return fixture.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the Ivorian international was cautioned for a tackle he made on Alex Sandro in the second half of his side’s 2-2 draw with the Old Lady in Turin, and that the player now faces a one match suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the competition.

Aurier, who joined the club in the summer for £23M as per the Guardian, not being part of the second leg will be a blow for Pochettino’s side, as they’re now going to be without one of their better players in a match where the way they defend is going to play a crucial part in deciding who advances into the next round.

Since arriving in north London from French side PSG in the summer transfer window, Aurier has made a fairly solid impact for the Premier League giants.

So far this campaign, the former PSG and Toulouse defender has managed to make a total of 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring and assisting three in the process.

With Aurier’s fantastic crossing ability and physical prowess, it’s no wonder Spurs slashed the cash in order to bring him to north London in the summer.

Following Aurier’s yellow card, it’s going to be interesting to see who Pochettino’s side line up with at right-back as they look to advance past Juventus and into the next round of Europe’s biggest club football competition.