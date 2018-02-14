£200m Chelsea star preparing for Real Madrid transfer by house-hunting in Spanish capital

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is reportedly house hunting in Madrid

Real Madrid have previously been linked with a £200million move for the Belgian

Hazard is one of the best players in Europe and looks a perfect fit for Real

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly house hunting in Madrid ahead of a potential summer transfer to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The Belgium international was last month linked as a £200million summer target for Los Blancos by the Daily Mail and it seems he’s eager to push the move through.

Hazard would be a big loss for Chelsea, but Don Balon claim he’s keen to move to the Bernabeu to boost his chances of challenging the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stronghold on the Ballon d’Or.

It may not be all doom and gloom for Blues supporters, however, with another report from Don Balon today suggesting a deal involving Marco Asensio moving from Madrid to London was looking likely to be part of the agreement.

Asensio, 22, looks an ideal like-for-like replacement for Hazard, having shown himself to be one of the brightest young talents in Europe in recent times.

This deal could suit both clubs, even if Chelsea will be devastated to lose such a big name to a major European rival, particularly as they’ve largely managed to avoid that in the Roman Abramovich era.

It would also be particularly bad news after what has been such a frustrating season that has seen Chelsea go backwards under current manager Antonio Conte and looking in need of strengthening without the added hassle of losing one of their best players.