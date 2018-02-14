Chelsea star fears for his future if Luis Enrique replaces Antonio Conte as manager

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is worried about Luis Enrique replacing Antonio Conte

The Spain international fears he doesn’t suit Enrique’s style of play

Morata is also aware of Conte’s big role in bringing him to Chelsea

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata reportedly fears for his future at Stamford Bridge if former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique does come in to replace Antonio Conte.

Sky Sports are among the sources to recently claim Enrique is looking a likely option for Chelsea as he seeks a job with a Premier League club after taking a year out of football following his stint at the Nou Camp.

This could have repercussions for some current Chelsea players, however, with Don Balon claiming Morata is concerned about the potential appointment of the Spanish tactician.

The 25-year-old only moved to Stamford Bridge last summer, and Don Balon claim he’s aware of Conte’s role in bringing him to west London.

It may be that Morata would not fit in as neatly into Enrique’s plans, though it remains to be seen if the player is justified in being paranoid about his place in the squad.

Enrique looks a fine potential hire for Chelsea if they do decide to part ways with Conte, with the 47-year-old winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League in three seasons in charge of Barcelona.

Of course, managing in England is a totally different challenge, but something has to change at Chelsea after a pretty weak attempt at defending their Premier League title this term.