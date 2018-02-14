Chelsea transfer boost: Champions League giants need to sell before they can sign £73m star

Some good transfer news for Chelsea regarding Thibaut Courtois

PSG likely need to sell before they can buy a big name like him this summer

Real Madrid are also interested in Courtois

Chelsea have received a possible transfer boost with the news that Paris Saint-Germain will likely have to sell before they can buy this summer, affecting their plans to bring in Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium international is also on Real Madrid’s radar, but both clubs have big plans for the summer that could prove to be real stumbling blocks in trying to get a move for the goalkeeper done, according to the Independent.

Real, for one, are targeting an ambitious move for PSG superstar Neymar, but also face having to sell players before they can do that, and if he were to move then that would surely make a new attacking player a priority for the Ligue 1 giants.

Either way, it looks a little better for Chelsea fans as the message seems to be that a move for Courtois would not be at all straightforward for either side at the moment.

The 25-year-old has been an extremely important player for Chelsea in recent times, becoming established as one of the finest ‘keepers in the world in his time at Stamford Bridge.

A previous report valued him at around £73million by his club, but it remains to be seen how that fee could be affected now due to the player’s contract situation.

Courtois’ current deal expires in 2019 and he’s yet to put pen to paper on an extension, which could be some cause for alarm at Stamford Bridge.

On top of that, he also recently said this…

‘My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid,’ Courtois told Sport, as translated by the Metro.

‘My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

‘Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.’

On Real Madrid, he said: ‘If they want me, they have to contact Chelsea. We’ll see. But they have not done that.

‘What is certain is that one day I will return to Madrid. I love Spain, I love the city.’