Lionel Messi unimpressed with snub, Barcelona target eyes Real Madrid move

Messi feels ‘betrayed’ by Dybala snub in favour of Real Madrid

Pair haven’t clicked for Argentina in past so understandable if accurate

Los Blancos could certainly do with reinforcements in the final third

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly been left feeling ‘betrayed’ by compatriot Paulo Dybala over his desire to play for Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the top players in Europe after his move to Juventus in 2015, as he’s gone on to score 59 goals in 122 games for the Turin giants and has won back-to-back Serie A titles.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, despite being linked with a move to the Nou Camp, Dybala would choose joining Madrid and playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo instead.

Naturally, such a decision would likely disappointment his fellow Argentine, although there is method behind the supposed madness as Dybala and Messi haven’t clicked on the international stage when playing alongside each other for Argentina so it would raise doubts over their chemistry at club level too.

Having said that though, it will still be a major concern if the Juve forward was to join their direct rivals as it would certainly strengthen Los Blancos at a time when they are in need of reinforcements.

Zinedine Zidane’s men currently sit 17 points adrift of leaders Barca, while they’ve already crashed out of the Copa del Rey and face a tough task in the Champions League when they take on Paris Saint-Germain.

Karim Benzema has scored just six goals in 25 appearances this season, Cristiano Ronaldo turned 33 this month and Gareth Bale has had his well-documented injury problems in recent years.

In turn, Dybala, 24, would be an excellent long-term solution to the problems facing Madrid in the final third, and if the report above is accurate in that he wants to play for them rather than with Messi at Barcelona, then the reigning Spanish and European champions should surely be doing their utmost to sign him and significantly strengthen their team.