Liverpool player ratings, stats and reaction as Sadio Mane hits hat-trick in 5-0 Porto thrashing

Liverpool strolled to a convincing 5-0 win away to Porto

Mohamed Salah scored his 30th of the season and Sadio Mane bagged a brace

WATCH: Video: Mohamed Salah goal for Liverpool vs Porto sees Reds star join very elite group

Liverpool secured a sensational 5-0 away win over Porto in the Champions League tonight to basically book their place in the quarter-finals.

Sadio Mane hit a hat-trick in Portugal, while Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were also on the mark in a phenomenal display by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s our Liverpool player ratings, stats and more in our round-up of the game…

Man of the match

It’s a close call between any of that Liverpool front three, but we’re just about leaning towards Sadio Mane, who stole the show with a superb hat-trick in what was supposed to be a difficult away game.

The Senegal international may not be the most glamorous of this star-studded Reds attack, but he can be absolutely lethal when he’s on form.

When Mane plays like this, few defences can cope either with his tremendous pace, work rate and eye for goal as he helped Liverpool run riot in Portugal.

Flop of the match

An easy target, but it’s got to be Porto goalkeeper Jose Sa, whose disastrous error in the first half set Liverpool on their way to this thrashing.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper’s effort to stop Mane’s first goal was comical as it bounced in off the underside of his back.

Sa struggled throughout as they let in three more, never looking the calm or commanding presence the home side clearly needed behind their defence.

Stat of the match

For those doubting Liverpool’s credentials in this competition…

27 – Liverpool have scored more goals than any other team in the Champions League this season, with 24 of those goals coming across their last five games. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/RXMubG39ET — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

(Of course, that was written when it was 4-0, so it’s actually 28 now)

Elsewhere, THIS from Salah is also seriously impressive.

Liverpool player ratings

Loris Karius – 7

Dejan Lovren – 7

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7 (Sub: Joe Gomez – 6)

Andrew Robertson – 7

Jordan Henderson – 7 (Sub: Joel Matip – 6)

James Milner – 8

Georginio Wijnaldum – 7

Sadio Mane – 10

Mohamed Salah – 9

Roberto Firmino – 9 (Sub: Danny Ings – 6)

Reaction

It’s all about Sadio Mane tonight, and rightly so…

Fucking hell mane what a player and salah man — Trigga (@MagicalDeBruyne) February 14, 2018

Hatrick hero… The main

MANE — Maestrolisto (@jayson_1010) February 14, 2018

Mané, you absolute beauty — Afi (@B0RN_S1NNER) February 14, 2018

Absolutely delighted for Sadio Mane, he deserves that. The reds are boss. #lfc — Annie Road (@jbr304) February 14, 2018