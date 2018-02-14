Liverpool and Real Madrid face paying £80million to seal dream transfer

Liverpool and Real Madrid dealt blow in pursuit of Alisson transfer

Latest transfer rumours suggest the goalkeeper could sign a new contract

This would see Roma insert a release clause of around £80million

Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly face a potential obstacle in sealing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson as he’s in talks over a new contract that could see a release clause inserted into the deal.

According to Calciomercato, the Brazilian is admired by the likes of Liverpool, Real and Paris Saint-Germain, but could be about to see his asking price go up to £80million.

Alisson’s superb form in Serie A in recent times has quickly seen him become regarded as one of the finest ‘keepers in Europe, and it seems only a matter of time before he makes his way to a bigger club.

Liverpool urgently need a top quality ‘keeper of this calibre, with the Sun also recently linking them with Stoke City’s Jack Butland in that position.

Neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius has sufficiently impressed as number one when given the chance by Jurgen Klopp, and it’s plain for all to see that Alisson would be a necessary upgrade.

For Madrid, the club also look in need of a big name signing in that area as Keylor Navas fails to convince everyone as being a suitable first choice.

The Costa Rica international is solid enough, but Los Blancos have a proud history of Galactico purchases and of fielding truly world class stars in basically every position on the football pitch.

Alisson looks like he could fit the bill, but it’s clear he won’t come cheap if Calciomercato’s latest report on his future prove accurate.