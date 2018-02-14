Jose Mourinho informs Manchester United of his huge decision regarding Real Madrid transfer deal

Jose Mourinho has made his decision clear to Manchester United

The Red Devils boss wants Raphael Varane in exchange for David de Gea

Mourinho seems prepared to let De Gea go at last

Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed Manchester United of a major decision of his regarding the potential transfer of David de Gea to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Portuguese tactician has come to the conclusion that he’d be prepared to let the Spanish goalkeeper move to the Bernabeu if defender Raphael Varane is included in the deal and has communicated this to his club.

This could end up being a fine move for United, with the Daily Mirror also reporting that Varane is among Mourinho’s main targets as he bids to strengthen his defence by replacing the under-performing pair of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

United certainly need to improve in a number of areas next season if they are to close that 16-point gap that’s opened up between themselves and runaway league leaders Manchester City this term.

Varane has shone for Madrid for much of his time at the club, having first broken into their first-team when Mourinho was manager in the Spanish capital.

The France international’s form may have taken a bit of a dip lately as he no longer looks guaranteed a place in their starting XI, but Mourinho seemingly remains a big fan of the player if, as Don Balon claim, he’d be his first choice to come in in the event of the departure of a key player like De Gea.

Don Balon add that a new centre-back is on Real’s agenda, with AC Milan star Leonardo Bonucci a possible contender to come in to replace Varane.