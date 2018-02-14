Manchester United cleared to sign Bayern Munich superstar after MAJOR development

Manchester United look to have been cleared to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara as reports emerge that he’s preparing to leave the club.

The Spain international does not anticipate staying on at the Allianz Arena beyond the end of this season due to the incoming signing of Leon Goretzka on a free.

That deal has already been wrapped up for next season, so Don Balon claim Alcantara is desperate to find himself a new club, with Real Madrid and Barcelona listed as potential destinations.

Manchester United, however, may also want to take note of the 26-year-old’s situation after numerous links with him down the years.

With his Bayern team-mate Arturo Vidal also recently listed as being among Jose Mourinho’s targets, along with the likes of Toni Kroos and Julian Weigl elsewhere, it’s clear that type of player is a priority for the manager this summer.

Alcantara could be an ideal addition at Old Trafford and all signs point towards him moving on in the next transfer window.

