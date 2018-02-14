New Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan claims his 36-goal Gunners teammate is “one of the best players in the world”

Mkhitaryan joined the club from Man United in the January transfer window

Armenian has made decent start to life in north London

Midfielder has claimed that one of his Gunners teammates in one of the “best players in the world”

New Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has lauded his new teammate Mesut Ozil, saying that the German international is “one of the best players in the world”.

This is according to Sky Sports, who state that the Armenian international joined the club in a swap deal that included Alexis Sanchez going the other way to Manchester United, and that the midfielder has been lauding his fellow Gunners star Ozil.

The news outlet are also reporting that, in an interview with Arsenal Player, the former Man United star said “Everyone knows that Mesut is one of the best players in the world. It’s only happiness and joy to play next to him because he understands very well the football game, he has great vision, he has amazing technique and he’s the best in his position.”

Since joining the north London side from Real Madrid, Ozil has proven to be one of the most able and technically gifted midfielders in the whole of Europe.

During his spell with the Gunners, the former Werder Bremen star has managed to amass a total of 36 goals and 64 assists in 184 appearances, a fairly impressive return.

Ozi fantastic vision and wide passing range has seen some label the player as one of the best creators in the entire Premier League, and deservedly so.

Ozil’s best campaign with the north London side came in the 2015/16 season, as the German ace managed to clock up an astonishing six goals and 19 assists in 35 league games as his side finished runners up to Leicester in the Premier League.

Following Mkhitaryan’s words, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact Ozil is going to have on the remainder of the season for Arsene Wenger’s side as they look to reclaim their place in the Champions League.